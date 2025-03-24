Israel Police diffuse large bomb found in Palestinian village, arrest suspect

A large explosive device was seized from the Palestinian village of Deir Samat in the West Bank in an offensive operation by Border Police, Israel Police announced in a statement on Monday.

Police bomb squads diffused the explosive device, which included significant quantities of explosives, nails, and metal pellets.

The squads also located several illegal weapons, including M16 weapon parts, two matching magazines, and dozens of 5.56 mm ammunition rounds.

The suspect, a local resident, was arrested and transferred for questioning.