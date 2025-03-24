Jerusalem Post
Israel Police diffuse large bomb found in Palestinian village, arrest suspect

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A large explosive device was seized from the Palestinian village of Deir Samat in the West Bank in an offensive operation by Border Police, Israel Police announced in a statement on Monday.

Police bomb squads diffused the explosive device, which included significant quantities of explosives, nails, and metal pellets.

The squads also located several illegal weapons, including M16 weapon parts, two matching magazines, and dozens of 5.56 mm ammunition rounds.

The suspect, a local resident, was arrested and transferred for questioning.

IDF to carry out military exercise in Petah Tikva area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 07:17 AM
Several dead and injured in an air force strike near an UNRWA school
By MAARIV
03/24/2025 03:04 AM
Seventeen-year-old security detainee died in Megiddo prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 11:37 PM
Netanyahu, Rubio discuss situation in Middle East, Gaza op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 08:19 PM
IDF eases defensive guidelines for Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 06:20 PM
Netanyahu to convene security meeting over Turkish involvement in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 05:48 PM
Woman critically injured in fire in home in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 05:13 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 03:51 PM
Egyptian FM: Negotiations only way to return hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 03:47 PM
High Court hearing on Shin Bet chief's ousting to be held April 8
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 03:19 PM
Iraq plans to raise oil production capacity to over 6 million bpd
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 01:49 PM
Pope Francis leaves hospital after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 01:34 PM
US aims for Russia-Ukraine truce agreement by April 20 - report
By REUTERS
03/23/2025 10:48 AM
Drone strike in southern Lebanon kills one - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 10:01 AM
IDF begins operations in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2025 09:33 AM