Turkey detains nine journalists over protests against Istanbul mayor's arrest, union says

Turkish authorities have detained nine journalists who covered overnight protests in several cities against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the Journalists Union of Turkey said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear why the journalists were detained.

A Turkish court on Sunday jailed Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival, pending trial on corruption charges in a move that triggered the country's biggest protests in more than a decade.

In an address to the demonstration in Istanbul's Sarachane district in front of the municipality building, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said on Sunday that they would continue the protests until Imamoglu is released.