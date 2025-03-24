Sa'ar to EU envoy: Israel is fighting the war of the free world

Israeli Foreign Minister hosted the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, welcoming her to "Jerusalem DC, David's Capital" on Monday.

"We are now fighting the war of the free world. Iran, Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah attack us - because we are nearby. But make no mistake - their war is against Western civilization. Against its values and its ways of life. It is only natural for us to expect more support from Europe," Sa'ar commented at a joint press conference after their meeting.

Sa'ar also referred to how Monday morning's "barbaric attack near Yokne'am" was a "result of the ongoing incitement" by the Palestinian Authority. "Only after ISIS was defeated on the battlefield did it stop drawing young Europeans to its ranks," he added.

In his conclusion, Sa'ar addressed Kallas directly, stating that "Israel and the EU share many challenges" and that "Along with our American friends, we must unite against the axis of evil of Iran, the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah. I believe that what we began in Brussels – can turn our challenges into opportunities. It can bring more stability and prosperity to Israel, to Europe, and to the free world."