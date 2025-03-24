Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Goldknopf drops second ministerial post, cites rabbinic leaders' decision

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 24, 2025 19:10

MK Yitzhak Goldknopf sent a letter of resignation from the Prime Minister's Office to the Cabinet Secretary on Monday evening.

"Last night, the leadership of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction, the esteemed rabbis, convened and assumed responsibility for the continued advancement of this matter," he wrote in the resignation letter. "In light of this, I am returning the guarantee and hereby submitting my resignation from the position of MK in the Prime Minister's Office."

Goldknopf initially demanded and received position of Minister within the PMO in order to "have access" to the prime minister and influence decision making regarding a haredi draft law, a spokesperson for Goldknopf explained.

The resignation was intended as a warning to Netanyahu that the issue has now been taken up by the spiritual leadership of Agudat Yisrael, who have the power to order the party's ministers to quit the government if the prime minister fails to deliver, the spokesperson explained.

Red alert sirens heard in Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 07:14 PM
Trump predicts more countries will be added to Abraham Accords
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 06:58 PM
United Nations reducing footprint in Gaza, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 06:50 PM
Two decomposing bodies found in two separate areas of Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 06:14 PM
ICRC office in Gaza hit by explosive projectile, aid organization says
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 05:07 PM
Iran denies reports about tankers being seized by the US
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 05:07 PM
Al Jazeera Gaza correspondent killed in northern Gaza airstrike - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 03:50 PM
Petition filed to High Court to stop state budget changes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 03:49 PM
Security forces arrest 18 wanted persons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 02:08 PM
Germany condemns new Israeli settlements in West Bank
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 12:57 PM
IDF: Rocket sirens in Gaza border area false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 12:11 PM
Sa'ar to EU envoy: Israel is fighting the war of the free world
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 11:46 AM
Iranian oil tankers using forged Iraqi documents, Iraqi oil minister say
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 09:59 AM
Turkey detains nine journalists over protests against mayor's arrest
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 09:55 AM
Court approves Netanyahu's request to cancel Wednesday testimony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 09:48 AM