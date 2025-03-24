Goldknopf drops second ministerial post, cites rabbinic leaders' decision

MK Yitzhak Goldknopf sent a letter of resignation from the Prime Minister's Office to the Cabinet Secretary on Monday evening.

"Last night, the leadership of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction, the esteemed rabbis, convened and assumed responsibility for the continued advancement of this matter," he wrote in the resignation letter. "In light of this, I am returning the guarantee and hereby submitting my resignation from the position of MK in the Prime Minister's Office."

Goldknopf initially demanded and received position of Minister within the PMO in order to "have access" to the prime minister and influence decision making regarding a haredi draft law, a spokesperson for Goldknopf explained.

The resignation was intended as a warning to Netanyahu that the issue has now been taken up by the spiritual leadership of Agudat Yisrael, who have the power to order the party's ministers to quit the government if the prime minister fails to deliver, the spokesperson explained.