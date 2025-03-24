Jerusalem Post
IDF gives 'final warning' for Gazans in Beit Hanoun after rockets launched at Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 24, 2025 21:34

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued a warning for residents in the Beit Hanoun areas of the Gaza Strip on Monday evening.

"To all residents of the Gaza Strip who are in the Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun areas - this is an early and final warning before an attack," he said. "The terrorist organizations are once again launching rockets from areas populated by civilians. This area has been warned several times in the past. For your safety, you must immediately move west to the absorption centers known to you."

The warning came after two rockets were launched from Gaza before being intercepted by the IDF.



