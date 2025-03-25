Acre mayor, office members arrested on suspicion of bribery, election rigging

The mayor of Acre, Amichai Ben-Shlush, as well as his deputy and other suspects, were arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of bribery, election bribery, and other offenses, Israel Police announced.

The mayor was arrested by officers from the National Fraud Investigation Unit (NFIU) at Lahav 433, who began an undercover investigation against the suspects several months ago.

The suspects are believed to have bought votes during the last local election campaign in exchange for securing positions in the municipality and helping to win tenders in the city.