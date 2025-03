The IDF and Israel Police have carried out several targeted operations to seize weapons and arrest suspects throughout the West Bank in the last 24 hours, the police announced on Tuesday.

In the first operation near Bethlehem, a suspect was arrested after a gun and a large amount of ammunition were found in his home.

Gun, weapons parts, and ammunition were also seized, and suspects were arrested in two separate operations in Beit Awwa and Shiyoh al-Arub.