Iran's currency dropped to a record low of 1,039,000 rial to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to Iranian currency tracking website Bonbast.com, losing more than half its value since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in August.
Iran's currency drops to a record low of 1,039,000 rial to the dollar, Bonbast.com says
By REUTERS03/26/2025 07:00 PM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 05:26 PM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 10:25 AM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 05:12 AM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 03:33 AM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 01:51 AM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 01:06 AM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 12:35 AM