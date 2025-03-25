Jerusalem Post
Iran's currency drops to a record low of 1,039,000 rial to the dollar, Bonbast.com says

By REUTERS

Iran's currency dropped to a record low of 1,039,000 rial to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to Iranian currency tracking website Bonbast.com, losing more than half its value since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in August.

Released hostage Ohad Ben Ami meets with German President
By URI SELA
03/26/2025 07:05 PM
No normalization of relations with Russia after war, NATO's Rutte says
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 07:00 PM
Police thwart gun smuggling over Jordanian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 06:13 PM
Islamist fighters attack Nigerian army base, military outpost, security
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 05:26 PM
Two grenades found by technician in elevator of Jerusalem building
By EFRAT FORSHER
03/26/2025 01:28 PM
IAF intercepts rocket fired by PIJ from Gaza, another falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 12:17 PM
Greek PM to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 30
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 10:25 AM
IDF to present Nova investigation to families of victims next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 09:08 AM
Woman admitted to intensive care following snake bite in northern Israel
By YOAV ETIEL
03/26/2025 07:32 AM
18 dead in South Korean wildfires as strong winds blow in
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 05:12 AM
Houthis claim to target US vessel, Israeli military sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 04:49 AM
Trump: Russia wants to end war with Ukraine, could be dragging its feet
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 03:33 AM
Top US diplomat expresses concerns over arrests, protests in Turkey
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 01:51 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 01:06 AM
Russian drones cause major destruction in a central Ukrainian city
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 12:35 AM