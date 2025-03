Two Arab-Israeli brothers, Alaa and Baha Atallah, who were residents of Yarka, were shot to death near a horse stables, and their bodies were found on Tuesday, according to reports in Israeli media.

Yarka is located to the east of Acre, towards Karmiel.

So far, 58 Israeli-Arabs have lost their lives since the beginning of the year, according to the NGO Abraham Initiatives.

During the same period in 2024, there were 43 victims.