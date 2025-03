Ilana Gritzewsky, an Israeli who was held hostage by Hamas terrorists for over a month, said that her captors beat and molested her as they drove her to Gaza, according to a Tuesday report by the New York Times.

Gritzewsky was released from Hamas captivity in November 2023. She was captured from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre.

Her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, is still in captivity.