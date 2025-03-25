Jerusalem Post
China presents top military, cyber threat to United States, US report says

By REUTERS

China remains the United States' top military and cyber threat, according to a report by US intelligence agencies published on Tuesday.

China has the ability to hit the US with conventional weapons, compromise US infrastructure through cyber attacks, and target its assets in space, and seeks to displace the US as the top AI power by 2030, the Annual Threat Assessment by the US intelligence community said.

Russia, along with Iran, North Korea and China, seek to challenge the US through deliberate campaigns to gain an advantage, with Moscow's war in Ukraine having afforded it a "wealth of lessons regarding combat against Western weapons and intelligence in a large-scale war," the report said.

