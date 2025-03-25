Ukraine says it supports ceasefire accords brokered by US

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said Kyiv supported two ceasefire agreements with Russia that were announced by the United States on Tuesday and that Ukraine would welcome third countries monitoring the accords.

The two accords concern a ceasefire at sea and energy infrastructure attacks.

In a post on X, Umerov also said that Ukraine would regard any movement of naval vessels by Russia beyond the eastern Black Sea as a violation of the spirit of the agreements and that, in such an event, it would have the right to self-defense.