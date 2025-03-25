Israel signs MoU for health cooperation with Albania

Israeli Health Minister Uriel Busso and Albanian Health Minister Albana Koçiu signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to advance cooperation in the field of health and medicine, the Health Ministry announced in a press release.

The agreement includes collaboration between the countries’ health ministries on developing medical projects, fostering digital health innovation, enhancing emergency preparedness, exchanging knowledge regarding mass casualty care and patient rights, and mutually learning from their respective experiences in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the agreement, both sides also committed to advancing cooperation in medical research and the development of medical devices and technologies. The aim is to foster connections between healthcare institutions and business sectors in both countries to boost trade and innovation in the health sector.

Health Minister Uriel Busso responded to the memorandum, stating, “I welcome the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Albania, a Muslim-majority country that continues to strengthen its deep and historic ties with the State of Israel. During the war, we witnessed the Albanian people’s warm expressions of solidarity with the citizens of Israel, their steadfast support for the release of hostages, and their consistent show of true friendship.”

He added, “This cooperation is rooted in shared values of medical innovation, human solidarity, and a mutual commitment to safeguarding public health. It will deepen our exchange of knowledge in key areas such as emergency preparedness, digital health, medical research, and advanced technologies, while helping to bolster medical infrastructure in both countries. Health has always been a bridge between nations and cultures. We are proud to continue strengthening our ties with Albania for the well-being of both our peoples.” Shas MK Uriel Busso leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Improving the quality of healthcare

Albanian Health Minister Albana Koçiu said, “Albania places great importance on strengthening relations with the State of Israel, particularly through deeper ties with its Health Ministry and medical system. Expanding our cooperation will improve the quality of healthcare for our citizens and help us promote professional development and address other key challenges in the medical field.”