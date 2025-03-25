Jerusalem Post
IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 25, 2025 18:44

The IDF will carry out a "large-scale military exercise" on Wednesday and Thursday along the Lebanon border region, as well as the northern coastal region, the military announced on Tuesday.

The exercise will include defending the area and responding to immediate threats on the ground, conducted through multi-branch cooperation.

During the exercise, there will be a notable movement of military personnel, including aircraft and naval vehicles.

The military added that there is no need for security concerns.



