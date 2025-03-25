US judge sets Boeing 737 MAX fraud trial for June 23

A US judge on Tuesday set a June 23 trial date in the Justice Department's criminal fraud case against Boeing stemming from the planemaker's alleged misrepresentations to US regulators about a key system on the 737 MAX.

In July, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge in the wake of two fatal 737 MAX crashes and pay a fine of up to $487.2 million. US District Judge Reed O'Connor had previously given Boeing and DOJ until April 11 to come to an agreement on a new plea deal after rejecting the prior deal, faulting a diversity and inclusion provision. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Boeing is seeking to withdraw the existing plea deal.