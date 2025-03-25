Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US judge sets Boeing 737 MAX fraud trial for June 23

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 25, 2025 22:14

A US judge on Tuesday set a June 23 trial date in the Justice Department's criminal fraud case against Boeing stemming from the planemaker's alleged misrepresentations to US regulators about a key system on the 737 MAX.

In July, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge in the wake of two fatal 737 MAX crashes and pay a fine of up to $487.2 million. US District Judge Reed O'Connor had previously given Boeing and DOJ until April 11 to come to an agreement on a new plea deal after rejecting the prior deal, faulting a diversity and inclusion provision. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Boeing is seeking to withdraw the existing plea deal.

UAE president, Trump discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, state news says
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 10:41 PM
Security adviser Waltz: Looking into how journalist got into Signal chat
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 09:24 PM
Trump says he would like to see funding end for NPR, PBS
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 09:12 PM
Zaporizhzhia plant to stay in Russian control, joint operation ruled out
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 08:11 PM
Katz and Zamir meet to work in cooperation following public clash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 08:10 PM
IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 06:42 PM
High Court rejects Netanyahu's request to cancel order blocking firing
By BINI ASCHKENASY
03/25/2025 05:44 PM
Ukraine says it supports ceasefire accords brokered by US
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 05:34 PM
China presents top military, cyber threat to United States, US report sa
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 05:07 PM
Two Arab-Israeli brothers shot dead in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 03:36 PM
Soldier injured in Yokne'am terror attack in stable condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 12:47 PM
UK gives go-ahead to new Thames tunnel
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 12:38 PM
Police detain nine Palestinians illegally hiding in Tel Aviv apartment
By HODAYA RAN
03/25/2025 11:45 AM
Iran's currency drops to a record low of 1,039,000 rial to the dollar
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 11:31 AM
IDF kills senior Hezbollah terrorist near Nabatiya, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 11:14 AM