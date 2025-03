A mass attack by Russian drones caused "major destruction" in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the head of the city's military administration said early on Wednesday.

"Everyone is alive, thank God. A true miracle. Major destruction," Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Vilkul had earlier reported at least 15 explosions in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town and a frequent target of Russian attacks.