Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

18 dead in South Korean wildfires as strong winds blow in

By REUTERS

At least 18 people have died as multiple wildfires rage across South Korea's southeastern region, with thousands of firefighters aided by the military deployed in a bid to contain one of the country's worst forest fires in decades.

The deadly wildfires have spread rapidly and forced more than 27,000 residents to flee their homes, the government said. The blazes, fueled by strong winds and dry weather, have razed entire neighborhoods, closed schools and forced authorities to transfer hundreds of inmates from prisons.

"We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires ever but the situation is not good," Acting President Han Duck-soo said, adding that the U.S. military in Korea was also assisting.

As of Wednesday at 5 a.m. (2100 GMT), 14 people had died in a wildfire starting from Uiseong county, while four other deaths were linked to another fire from Sancheong county, according to the Safety Ministry.

Many of those who had perished were aged in their 60s and 70s, said Son Chang-ho, a local police official.

Houthis claim to target US vessel, Israeli military sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 04:49 AM
Trump: Russia wants to end war with Ukraine, could be dragging its feet
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 03:33 AM
Top US diplomat expresses concerns over arrests, protests in Turkey
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 01:51 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 01:06 AM
Russian drones cause major destruction in a central Ukrainian city
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 12:35 AM
US judge sets Boeing 737 MAX fraud trial for June 23
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 10:13 PM
Security adviser Waltz: Looking into how journalist got into Signal chat
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 09:24 PM
Trump says he would like to see funding end for NPR, PBS
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 09:12 PM
Zaporizhzhia plant to stay in Russian control, joint operation ruled out
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 08:11 PM
IDF to carry out military exercise along Lebanon border region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 06:42 PM
High Court rejects Netanyahu's request to cancel order blocking firing
By BINI ASCHKENASY
03/25/2025 05:44 PM
Ukraine says it supports ceasefire accords brokered by US
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 05:34 PM
China presents top military, cyber threat to United States, US report sa
By REUTERS
03/25/2025 05:07 PM
Two Arab-Israeli brothers shot dead in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 03:36 PM
Soldier injured in Yokne'am terror attack in stable condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2025 12:47 PM