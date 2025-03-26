Jerusalem Post
Woman admitted to intensive care following snake bite in northern Israel

By YOAV ETIEL

A 43-year-old woman from the northern Israeli village of Yarka is in intensive care after she was bitten by a snake in her yard on Tuesday.

She arrived at the Galilee Medical Faculty in moderate condition and was taken to the trauma room where she was given antivenom. After her condition was stabilized, she was transferred to the intensive care unit.

Dr. Khaled Atallah, head of the emergency medicine department, stated that with the arrival of spring, snakes wake up from their winter hibernation and go out in search of food.

In the event of a snakebite, Dr Atallah stressed it is strictly forbidden to cut the bite area, suck out the venom, or apply a tourniquet.

  

 

