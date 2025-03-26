IDF fires interceptor at rocket fired from Gaza Strip; PIJ claims responsibility

The IDF announced that an interceptor was launched toward a projectile that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Wednesday evening.

"The results of the interception are under review," the military added.

This follows a report by Ynet stating that a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening and intercepted in the Beersheba region.

According to the report, no alerts were sounded.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the attack, stating that they were targeting Hatzerim Air Force Base.