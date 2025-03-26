Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bolivia declares emergency after floods kill over 50

By REUTERS

Bolivian President Luis Arce declared a national emergency on Wednesday after torrential rains and severe floods left more than 50 dead and displaced more than 100,000 across the country. All nine of Bolivia's departmental regions have been affected by the heavy rains, with one being designated in a state of disaster and three others in a state of emergency.

"These natural disasters are forcing us to declare a national emergency," Arce said during a press conference, adding that over 370,000 families have been affected by rains. Bolivia, with a population of over 12 million, typically has its rainy season from November to March.

Lucia Walper, from Bolivia's Senamhi meteorological service, said several orange and red alerts for river overflows, that are typically issued in February, have been issued in March this year and extended until April.

The state of emergency will allow the government to purchase supplies and facilitate the deployment of resources. Thousands of soldiers have been deployed around the country to help distribute aid to heavily impacted areas. Congress is also expected to approve a $75 million loan from the CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean to help deal with fallout from natural disasters, including floods.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of suicide drones
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 11:14 PM
IDF warns Gazans of new expansion of operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 11:02 PM
Ukraine may sign economic deal next week, US Treasury chief tells Fox
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 09:57 PM
IDF fires interceptor at rocket fired from Gaza Strip; PIJ claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 09:29 PM
Four US soldiers died in Lithuania, NATO's Rutte says
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 08:31 PM
Released hostage Ohad Ben Ami meets with German President
By URI SELA
03/26/2025 07:05 PM
No normalization of relations with Russia after war, NATO's Rutte says
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 07:00 PM
Police thwart gun smuggling over Jordanian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 06:13 PM
Islamist fighters attack Nigerian army base, military outpost, security
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 05:26 PM
Two grenades found by technician in elevator of Jerusalem building
By EFRAT FORSHER
03/26/2025 01:28 PM
IAF intercepts rocket fired by PIJ from Gaza, another falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 12:17 PM
Greek PM to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem on March 30
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 10:25 AM
IDF to present Nova investigation to families of victims next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 09:08 AM
Woman admitted to intensive care following snake bite in northern Israel
By YOAV ETIEL
03/26/2025 07:32 AM
18 dead in South Korean wildfires as strong winds blow in
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 05:12 AM