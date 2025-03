The Arabic language spokesperson for the IDF, Col. Avichay Adraee, on Wednesday evening, warned residents of certain neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip to evacuate south of Wadi Gaza before the IDF conducts military operations.

Some of the areas are Zeitoun, Tel al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajlin.

Adraee warned that the IDF will expand operations to the aforementioned areas due to terrorists carrying out rocket fire from the vicinity.