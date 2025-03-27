Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US federal immigration agents detain doctoral student at University of Alabama

By REUTERS

US federal immigration agents detained a doctoral student at the University of Alabama, the university said in a statement to media on Wednesday.

The university did not identify the student but records on the website of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed that Alireza Doroundi, an Iranian citizen, was detained by the agency. The records did not show which ICE facility he was detained in.

The US Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not clear why the Iranian citizen was detained.

Doroudi studied mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama and specialized in metallurgical engineering, according to his LinkedIn page. The New York Times and other media first reported the news.

The detention comes as President Donald Trump has pledged to deport foreign pro-Palestinian protesters in the US and accused them of supporting Hamas militants, being antisemitic and posing hurdles for American foreign policy.

Israel strikes Lebanon, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 03:54 AM
Multiple people wounded as car rams pedestrians in Berlin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 03:49 AM
Assad-era Mufti arrested in Damascus airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 01:37 AM
Trump: We need Greenland
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 12:02 AM
US files complaint over sale of 1 million barrels of Iranian oil
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 11:50 PM
IDF eliminates masked terrorist in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 11:18 PM
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of suicide drones
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 11:14 PM
IDF warns Gazans of new expansion of operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 11:02 PM
Bolivia declares emergency after floods kill over 50
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 10:43 PM
Ukraine may sign economic deal next week, US Treasury chief tells Fox
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 09:57 PM
IDF fires interceptor at rocket fired from Gaza Strip; PIJ claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 09:29 PM
Four US soldiers died in Lithuania, NATO's Rutte says
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 08:31 PM
Released hostage Ohad Ben Ami meets with German President
By URI SELA
03/26/2025 07:05 PM
No normalization of relations with Russia after war, NATO's Rutte says
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 07:00 PM
Police thwart gun smuggling over Jordanian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 06:13 PM