Israel arms sales protest interrupts UK trade minister event

By REUTERS

British business and trade minister Jonathan Reynolds was on Thursday interrupted by two protesters opposing arms sales to Israel who stormed the stage as he was about to speak at a think-tank event on trade.

"They have not stopped the trade in F-35s," one individual shouted, referring to F-35 fighter jets. One protester accused the government of being complicit in genocide.

Responding to the protest, Reynolds said Britain had suspended arms exports to Israel.

"We haven't suspended F-35s because they're integral to our national security and particularly the defense of Ukraine," he said.

