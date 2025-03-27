State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and the IDF agreed on an outline for a probe into the events of the October 7 massacre, the military and Englman's office said on Thursday.
Comptroller, IDF agree on outline for military probe into Oct. 7
By REUTERS03/27/2025 01:36 PM
By REUTERS03/27/2025 01:34 PM
By REUTERS03/27/2025 11:38 AM
By REUTERS03/27/2025 08:07 AM
By WALLA!03/27/2025 06:26 AM
By REUTERS03/27/2025 03:25 AM
By REUTERS03/27/2025 12:02 AM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 11:50 PM
By REUTERS03/26/2025 11:14 PM