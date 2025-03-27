Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Comptroller, IDF agree on outline for military probe into Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and the IDF agreed on an outline for a probe into the events of the October 7 massacre, the military and Englman's office said on Thursday. 

Col. Efraim Avni's appointment to Paratroopers Brigade Commander delayed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 02:43 PM
Israel arms sales protest interrupts UK trade minister event
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 01:36 PM
Six killed as submarine carrying Russians sinks off Egypt's coast
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 01:34 PM
Netanyahu to meet with security officials, ministers Thursday evening
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/27/2025 12:51 PM
Russia returns five children to Ukraine after Qatari mediation
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:38 AM
Trump says larger tariffs could be imposed on Canada, EU
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 08:07 AM
Knesset begins vote on law to change Judicial Selection Committee
By WALLA!
03/27/2025 06:26 AM
Israel strikes Lebanon, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 03:54 AM
Multiple people wounded as car rams pedestrians in Berlin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 03:49 AM
US federal immigration agents detain student at University of Alabama
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 03:25 AM
Assad-era Mufti arrested in Damascus airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 01:37 AM
Trump: We need Greenland
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 12:02 AM
US files complaint over sale of 1 million barrels of Iranian oil
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 11:50 PM
IDF eliminates masked terrorist in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2025 11:18 PM
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of suicide drones
By REUTERS
03/26/2025 11:14 PM