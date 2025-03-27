Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK advises British nationals in South Sudan to leave

By REUTERS

Britain on Thursday advised its citizens in South Sudan to leave the country following rising tensions that have brought the East African nation to the brink of renewed civil war.

"If you are in South Sudan and judge it safe to do so, you should leave now," Britain's foreign office said in new travel advice.

Britain continues to advise against all travel to the country due to the risk of armed conflict, it added.

Western countries including the US, Britain and Germany have closed their embassies or reduced operations in South Sudan amid growing tensions in recent weeks between South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar and his rival, President Salva Kiir.

"South Sudan's leaders must make efforts to de-escalate," British foreign minister David Lammy said in a post on X, echoing calls for restraint from other Western countries and the United Nations. "A descent into violence and conflict is in no-one's interests," he added.

Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Yemen attack plan messages
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:19 PM
Turkey deports BBC journalist over 'public order' threat
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:17 PM
Russia's Putin launches nuclear-powered submarine
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 10:52 PM
US proposes new offer to Hamas for release of US-Israeli Edan Alexander
By WALLA!
03/27/2025 10:52 PM
Donald Trump, Canada's Mark Carney hold first call, sources say
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 08:06 PM
IDF strikes two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 06:22 PM
Netherlands to speed up release of aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 06:20 PM
Several people wounded in stabbing near Amsterdam's Dam square
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 05:09 PM
France's Macron says it is not time to lift sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 04:04 PM
IDF thwart drug smuggling attempt at Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 03:56 PM
Col. Efraim Avni's appointment to Paratroopers Brigade Commander delayed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 02:43 PM
Comptroller, IDF agree on outline for military probe into Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2025 02:13 PM
Israel arms sales protest interrupts UK trade minister event
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 01:36 PM
Netanyahu to meet with security officials, ministers Thursday evening
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/27/2025 12:51 PM
Russia returns five children to Ukraine after Qatari mediation
By REUTERS
03/27/2025 11:38 AM