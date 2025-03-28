PMO repeats accusation that Ronen Bar 'cost many lives' on Oct. 7

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar knew about the threat of an attack as early as 4:30 am on October 7, the Prime Minister's Office alleged in a statement on Thursday, adding that his failure to take a "few simple, basic actions" cost "many lives, wounded and kidnapped."

"Why at that moment did he not wake up the Prime Minister? Why did he not warn the community leaders in the Gaza envelope? Why was the Prime Minister's military secretary first updated only minutes before the attack began?" the PMO questioned.

"This is a fact, not a conspiracy."