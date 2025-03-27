Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Yemen attack plan messages

A US judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump's administration to preserve messages sent on the Signal messaging app discussing attack plans against the Houthis in Yemen that became public after they were inadvertently shared with a journalist.

The order from US District Judge James Boasberg requires federal agencies whose leaders participated in the chat -- which included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz -- to maintain all messages sent through Signal from March 11 until March 15, the period during which an editor for The Atlantic magazine documented activity in the chat.

A lawyer for the Trump administration earlier said federal agencies were already working to determine what records still existed so they could be preserved.