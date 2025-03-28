Hamas will not appoint replacement prime minister in Gaza, terror org. says

Hamas has decided not to appoint a replacement for Issam al-Da'alis, Hamas’s political Gazan prime minister, who was killed by the IDF last week, a source from the terror group told Qatari-owned Al-Araby on Thursday.

"The decision not to appoint a replacement for Al-Daalis paves the way for the Community Support Committee to take over the management of Gaza Strip affairs," the source said, adding that "government affairs are currently being managed to monitor only essential services, to prevent a vacuum in light of the war."