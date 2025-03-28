Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Swedish journalist jailed in Turkey on terrorism, insult charges

By REUTERS

Swedish journalist Kaj Joakim Medin, who was in Turkey to cover protests against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest, was jailed pending trial on terrorism charges, Turkey's Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Medin was detained in Istanbul as part of an investigation launched after a protest in Stockholm in January 2023, where a mannequin resembling President Tayyip Erdogan was hung outside the city hall.

Authorities said Medin was among 15 suspects identified for organizing, promoting, or being linked to the demonstration.

Medin was charged with "insulting the president" and "membership in a terrorist organization."

His employer, Dagens ETC newspaper, had raised concerns over his whereabouts after he was unreachable for two days.

