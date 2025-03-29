Jerusalem Post
Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will still get earthquake aid

By REUTERS

President Donald Trump's administration told Congress on Friday it would cut nearly all remaining jobs at the US Agency for International Development and shut the agency, even as Trump promised that the US would provide assistance to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake.

Humanitarian aid experts expressed alarm at the new cuts to an agency whose humanitarian aid has gained Washington influence and saved lives across the globe for more than 60 years. USAID plays a major role in coordinating earthquake assistance.

Thousands of USAID staff and Foreign Service officers assigned to the agency learned in an internal memo that all positions not required by law would be eliminated in July and September.

The memo reviewed by Reuters was sent to staff by Jeremy Lewin, the agency's acting deputy administrator and a member of billionaire Elon Musk’s job-cutting Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE oversaw a first round of cuts to USAID last month.

The State Department notification to Congress of the job cuts, also seen by Reuters, said USAID missions worldwide would be closed and the agency's remaining functions would be folded into State.

