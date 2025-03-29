Israeli aid delegation for Thailand set to take off tonight

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the head of the National Security Council to send a delegation of experts to Thailand following a devastating 7.7M earthquake that rocked the country and neighboring Myanmar on Friday, Ynet reported on Saturday afternoon.

The delegation, which will include the commander of Israel's National Rescue Unit and 21 additional officials, will depart at 10:30 p.m.

The mission's goal is to assist in building an intelligence picture for population-based rescue and engineering at the collapsed site.