Israeli aid delegation for Thailand set to take off tonight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 29, 2025 16:21

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the head of the National Security Council to send a delegation of experts to Thailand following a devastating 7.7M earthquake that rocked the country and neighboring Myanmar on Friday, Ynet reported on Saturday afternoon. 

The delegation, which will include the commander of Israel's National Rescue Unit and 21 additional officials, will depart at 10:30 p.m.

The mission's goal is to assist in building an intelligence picture for population-based rescue and engineering at the collapsed site.

US judge halts deportation of Turkish student at Tufts
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 04:41 PM
Iraq agrees to supply Lebanon with fuel for six months
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 04:39 PM
Israeli military strikes mortar launch site in Khan Yunis
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 03:03 PM
US Embassy in Syria tells citizens to leave immediately
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 02:05 PM
Former Church of England leader says abuse scandal was 'overwhelming'
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:45 PM
Myanmar quake deaths rises to 1,002, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 08:58 AM
Earthquake toll in Myanmar rises to 1,644 deaths, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 06:36 AM
Russian drone attack kills four, injures 19 in Ukraine's Dnipro
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 03:14 AM
Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will get earthquake aid
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:36 AM
Swedish journalist jailed in Turkey on terrorism, insult charges
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 11:28 PM
Somalia offers US exclusive control of air bases, ports - letter
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 10:05 PM
Trump says he has spoken to Myanmar, will provide earthquake assistance
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 09:01 PM
Oklahoma health depart. reports 9 cases of measles
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 08:16 PM
40-year-old man found in Bat Yam having severe heatstroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 06:54 PM
Device explodes in Holon residential building in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 06:39 PM