Hostage families 'held captive by Netanyahu,' Einav Zangauker claims in fiery address

"The war will not only not return the kidnapped, it will kill them and [prevent] the bodies of the fallen from being exhumed. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is consciously turning the kidnapped into Ron Arad," Einav Zangauker, the mother of Gaza hostage Matan, accused on Saturday.

Ron Arad was an Israeli air force weapon systems officer who has been classified as missing since 1986.

Zangauker's comments were shared as demonstrators joined in Tel Aviv's Hostages' Square, demanding a deal that would release the remaining hostages after over 500 days in captivity.

She added that Ron Dermer, who is heading hostage-ceasefire talks on behalf of Israel, "managed to thwart the agreement and make Trump lose interest. The result is visible to everyone: Netanyahu blew up the agreement, and the kidnapped were left behind."

She added: "At this very moment, my Matan and our precious 58 [loved onces] are being bombed, on Netanyahu's orders." Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, attends a protest in Tel Aviv calling for a hostage deal. December 7, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Drawing comparisons to the Holocaust

She opened up about nightmares she experiences at night, thinking of her son's suffering. "Mom, we die a thousand times a day," he tells her in her dreams.

"The hostages are being held captive by Hamas, and we, the families, are being held captive by Netanyahu. In the Holocaust that the Jews went through, they were tattooed with numbers, and their names, identities, and hopes were taken away. Netanyahu is tattooing the souls of our loved ones with numbers," she accused. "What number did you tattoo Matan's soul with, huh, Netanyahu? 3,15,21 - What number did you give him?"

"You chose to blow up the negotiations and return to fighting. You decided to save yourself and wage war against an entire people. We will not go like sheep to the slaughter," she said, addressing the prime minister. "We will not let you destroy and annihilate our country! In the Holocaust, Jews were selected by the Nazis, some for life and some for death. You, the Prime Minister of the Jews, are selecting among the abductees.

"All the abductees are held in substandard conditions, all the humanitarian abductees, all the abductees are starving, all the abductees are physically and mentally abused, all the abductees are injured in body and mind - who are you to decide whether Matan and 58 other abductees will rot or be saved? Who are you to select according to your personal interests!"