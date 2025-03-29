Hamas publishes video of Elkana Bohbot amid Eid ceasefire rumors

Hamas released on Saturday footage of Gaza hostage Elkana Bohbot amid reports of a potential Eid ceasefire-hostage deal.

The Bohbot family has not yet given permission for the contents of the footage to be shared.

Bohbot's wife reacted on Thursday to a previous video released by the Gaza-based terror group, noting that he looked different to the man she remembered - and the anger on his face was visible. The family also expressed concern at the dramatic weight loss Bohbot has experienced.

(L-R) Israeli hostages Yosef-Haim Ohana and Elkana Bohbot in Hamas captivity in Gaza. (credit: Hostages Families Forum)

"We are anxious and worried. How much longer can Elkana survive in the hell of Gaza?We implore the Israeli public in the strongest possible terms - listen to Elkana's cry. Do not forget him. We must rescue him and our brothers in captivity," his family shared in a statement following the video's release. "This is the second sign of life we have received this week. How many more signs of life will there be? We cannot allow these signs of life to become final memories.Elkana, if you can hear us - we will not stop fighting until you return home to us."

About Elkana Bohbot

Bohbot was abducted from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, where he was working in production. He last saw Rivka and his 3-year-old son Ram on October 6. He is a dual citizen of both Colombia and Israel.

Bohbot had the opportunity to flee but elected to stay at the festival to attempt to rescue attendees and the wounded, Ynet reported.

Concerns have been raised for his welfare as the 35-year-old suffers from the respiratory condition asthma and recent footage shows him captive within one of Hamas's underground terror tunnels.

A released hostage held alongside Bohbot told N12 that he had not received medicine for his conditions and has been forced to sleep on a damp, mouldy mattress in a cramped space without room to walk. He was also said to have developed a skin condition during his time in a 30ft deep tunnel, although the nature of the condition was not disclosed.

The released hostage said he told his captors to release Bohbot, who has a four-year-old son, instead of him. However, the terrorists refused.

Released hostage Ohad Ben Ami, who told N12 on Friday that he was held alongside Bohbot, shared the hostages had been subjected to starvation.

"Most of our time was spent trying to guess what we would get to eat when it would happen, whether we would get a whole pita for each person or just half, whether there would also be a cup of rice, whether we got leftovers from our captors," Ben Ami recounted.