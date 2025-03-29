Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya said on Saturday the Palestinian terrorist group had agreed to a ceasefire proposal it received two days ago from Egypt and Qatar, key mediators in Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
Hamas agrees to ceasefire proposal it received from mediators, group's chief says
