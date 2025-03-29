Hezbollah chief: Hezbollah has fully adhered to ceasefire deal, Israel has not

In a televised speech to Lebanon Saturday evening, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem said that Hezbollah has fully adhered to the ceasefire deal with Israel, while Israel has not.

He added that Hezbollah cannot accept normalization or "the political paths through which 'Israel' seeks to obtain what it failed to achieve through war.”

"The Lebanese state must take a stand... and 'Israel' will not be able to achieve its goals as long as the resistance, the people, and internal unity exist," Qassem stated.