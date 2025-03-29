Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah chief: Hezbollah has fully adhered to ceasefire deal, Israel has not

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a televised speech to Lebanon Saturday evening, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem said that Hezbollah has fully adhered to the ceasefire deal with Israel, while Israel has not.

He added that Hezbollah cannot accept normalization or "the political paths through which 'Israel' seeks to obtain what it failed to achieve through war.”

"The Lebanese state must take a stand... and 'Israel' will not be able to achieve its goals as long as the resistance, the people, and internal unity exist," Qassem stated.

Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 06:44 PM
Iraq agrees to supply Lebanon with fuel for six months
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 04:39 PM
Israel sends experts to Thailand after earthquake for rescue work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 04:20 PM
US Embassy in Syria tells citizens to leave immediately
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 02:05 PM
Former Church of England leader says abuse scandal was 'overwhelming'
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:45 PM
Myanmar quake deaths rises to 1,002, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 08:58 AM
Earthquake toll in Myanmar rises to 1,644 deaths, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 06:36 AM
Russian drone attack kills four, injures 19 in Ukraine's Dnipro
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 03:14 AM
Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will get earthquake aid
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:36 AM
Swedish journalist jailed in Turkey on terrorism, insult charges
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 11:28 PM
Somalia offers US exclusive control of air bases, ports - letter
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 10:05 PM
Trump says he has spoken to Myanmar, will provide earthquake assistance
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 09:01 PM
Oklahoma health depart. reports 9 cases of measles
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 08:16 PM
40-year-old man found in Bat Yam having severe heatstroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 06:54 PM
Device explodes in Holon residential building in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2025 06:39 PM