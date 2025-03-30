Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu requests to cancel day of testimony in corruption trial this week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 30, 2025 09:56

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the court on Sunday to cancel one of the days of his testimony in his public corruption trial, which is scheduled for this week.

The letter with the request cited a separate meeting with the  Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee as the reason for the cancellation. 

PM Netanyahu expected to travel to Hungary on Wednesday
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/30/2025 10:32 AM
Hostage families lead prayer for hostage return by Ron Dermer's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2025 09:29 AM
Ukraine destroys 65 out of 111 Russian-launched drones in attack
By REUTERS
03/30/2025 09:15 AM
Border Police officers kill terror attack suspect in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2025 08:22 AM
Man drowns while swimming in sea at Haifa beach
By YOAV ETIEL
03/30/2025 12:45 AM
Iraq agrees to supply Lebanon with fuel for six months
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 04:39 PM
Israel sends experts to Thailand after earthquake for rescue work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 04:20 PM
US Embassy in Syria tells citizens to leave immediately
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2025 02:05 PM
Former Church of England leader says abuse scandal was 'overwhelming'
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:45 PM
Myanmar quake deaths rises to 1,002, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 08:58 AM
Earthquake toll in Myanmar rises to 1,644 deaths, state media reports
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 06:36 AM
Russian drone attack kills four, injures 19 in Ukraine's Dnipro
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 03:14 AM
Remaining USAID staff fired, Trump says Myanmar will get earthquake aid
By REUTERS
03/29/2025 01:36 AM
Swedish journalist jailed in Turkey on terrorism, insult charges
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 11:28 PM
Somalia offers US exclusive control of air bases, ports - letter
By REUTERS
03/28/2025 10:05 PM