Netanyahu requests to cancel day of testimony in corruption trial this week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the court on Sunday to cancel one of the days of his testimony in his public corruption trial, which is scheduled for this week.
The letter with the request cited a separate meeting with the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee as the reason for the cancellation.
רה"מ נתניהו ביקש לבטל את אחד מימי עדותו בבית המשפט. השבוע היו אמורים להיות שלושה ימי עדות בגלל הביטול לבקשת נתניהו בשבוע שעבר@almog_tamar pic.twitter.com/sqConxKm7C— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 30, 2025