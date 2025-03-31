Woman rescued from Myanmar earthquake rubble as searchers race to find more survivors

Rescuers freed a woman from the ruins of a hotel in Myanmar, officials said on Monday, a glimmer of hope three days after a massive earthquake that killed around 2,000 people as searchers in Myanmar and Thailand raced against time to find more survivors.

The woman was pulled from the rubble after 60 hours trapped under the collapsed Great Wall Hotel in the city of Mandalay after a 5-hour operation by Chinese, Russian, and local teams, according to a Chinese embassy Facebook post. It said she was in stable condition early on Monday.

Mandalay is near the epicentre of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday that wreaked mass devastation in Myanmar and damage in neighbouring Thailand.

In Myanmar, state media said at least 1,700 people have been confirmed dead. The Wall Street Journal, citing the ruling military junta, reported the death toll had reached 2,028 in Myanmar. Reuters could not immediately confirm the new death toll. The United Nations said it was rushing relief supplies to an estimated 23,000 quake-hit survivors in central Myanmar.