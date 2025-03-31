Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spox. warns Rafah residents to evacuate ahead of IDF op.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee told residents in various districts of Rafah to evacuate ahead of IDF operations in the area Monday morning.

He warned that "the IDF is returning to fight with great force to eliminate the capabilities of terrorist organizations in these areas."

He urged residents to move to protected areas in Al Mawasi for their safety.



