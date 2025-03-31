IDF Arabic spox. warns Rafah residents to evacuate ahead of IDF op.

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee told residents in various districts of Rafah to evacuate ahead of IDF operations in the area Monday morning.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في مناطق رفح، بلديات النصر والشوكة والمناطق الاقليمية الشرقية والغربية وأحياء السلام، المنارة وقيزان النجار⭕️يعود جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي للقتال بقوة شديدة للقضاء على قدرات المنظمات الإرهابية في هذه المناطق.⭕️من أجل سلامتكم عليكم… pic.twitter.com/Ps1JvDoJRY — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 31, 2025

He warned that "the IDF is returning to fight with great force to eliminate the capabilities of terrorist organizations in these areas."

He urged residents to move to protected areas in Al Mawasi for their safety.