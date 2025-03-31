Jerusalem Post
King Charles returns to public duties after brief hospital stay

By REUTERS

Britain's King Charles is returning to public duties this week after he was briefly taken to hospital last Thursday when he experienced side effects from his cancer treatment, a royal source said on Monday.

The 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. However, he suffered what sources described as a "minor bump in the road" which meant he was taken to hospital for a short period of observation on Thursday, with the result he was forced to cancel some planned events at the end of the week.

Following a restful weekend at his Highgrove home in west England, the king was on Monday heading to Windsor Castle where he would prepare for a usual working week, including investitures and other public appearances, the royal source said. However, a couple of appointments have been rescheduled ahead of his state visit to Italy which takes place next week.

