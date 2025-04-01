Iran complains to UN about Trump's 'reckless, belligerent' remarks

Iran complained to the United Nations Security Council on Monday about "reckless and belligerent" remarks by US President Donald Trump, describing them as "a flagrant violation of international law" and the founding United Nations Charter.

Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

In a letter, seen by Reuters, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote that Tehran "strongly warns against any military adventurism and will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of aggression or attack by the United States or its proxy, the Israeli regime, against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national interests."