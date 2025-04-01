Jerusalem Post
US issues Iran-related sanctions against China, UAE-based entities

By REUTERS

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on entities and individuals in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and China whom it accused of being part of an Iranian weapons procurement network, as President Donald Trump seeks to ramp up pressure on Tehran.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions on six entities and two individuals in action taken in coordination with the Justice Department, accusing them of responsibility for procurement of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components on behalf of a leading manufacturer for Iran's drone program.

"Iran’s proliferation of UAVs and missiles - both to its terrorist proxies in the region and to Russia for its use against Ukraine - continues to threaten civilians, US personnel, and our allies and partners," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Tuesday's action targeted one Iranian-based entity and two people based in Iran, one entity based in China and four UAE-based entities, according to the Treasury statement.

