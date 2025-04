Reports that Maj.-Gen. (res.) Sami Turgeman is the new favorite to replace Ronen Bar as the next Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief, according to Israel media on Tuesday evening.

Later on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) denied that Turgeman is the favorite candidate, the same media reported.

Turgeman served as Commander of IDF Ground Forces from 2009 until 2013, and head of Southern Command from 2013 until 2015.