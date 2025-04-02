Jerusalem Post
Body of Israeli woman found burned in West Bank

By EFRAT FORSHER
Updated: APRIL 2, 2025 09:26

The body of a woman was found burned in the village of Al-Ram in the West Bank, Israel Police revealed on Wednesday, after receiving the report on Tuesday.

The police suspect that the woman was Israeli, and her body was transferred overnight for examination by the police’s forensic identification lab.

If the findings of the examination indicate that she is indeed an Israeli woman, an investigation will be opened by the Judea and Samaria District Central Unit (YAMAR) of the Israel Police. The incident appears to be criminal in nature. 



