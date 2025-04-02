Netanyahu to appoint deputy Shin Bet chief as interim leader

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to appoint the current deputy Shin Bet chief, "S," as acting chief of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) until a permanent appointment is made, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office noted that because current chief Ronen Bar’s term ends by April 10, "it will not be possible to approve a permanent Shin Bet chief through the Grunis Committee in time."

The PMO noted that the interview process for a new security agency chief is still ongoing.