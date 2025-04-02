Jerusalem Post
Official IDF body published classified information on social media

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An official IDF body published classified and sensitive information on social media regarding a life-threatening issue, in a breach first identified by and reported on by Army Radio on Wednesday.

Army Radio added that the sensitive information was posted on purpose and not by mistake, and that it remained publicly accessible for several consecutive hours, exposed to thousands of followers.

"This constitutes a severe breach of information security, directly affecting human lives in the most sensitive manner," Army Radio said.

The information was finally removed several hours later after Army Radio reported it. 

The IDF’s Information Security Department within Military Intelligence has now launched an investigation.

