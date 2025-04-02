Putin's investment envoy Dmitriev may visit Washington, Kremlin says

A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, to the United States for talks with members of Donald Trump's administration is possible, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, but declined to give any further details.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Dmitriev is expected in Washington for talks this week, the most senior Russian official to visit since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022. The news was first reported by CNN.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked by reporters if Dmitriev would be visiting Washington for talks with Trump administration officials, including US special envoy Steve Witkoff, said that such a visit was possible.