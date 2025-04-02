Jerusalem Post
Putin's investment envoy Dmitriev may visit Washington, Kremlin says

By REUTERS

A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, to the United States for talks with members of Donald Trump's administration is possible, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, but declined to give any further details.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Dmitriev is expected in Washington for talks this week, the most senior Russian official to visit since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022. The news was first reported by CNN.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked by reporters if Dmitriev would be visiting Washington for talks with Trump administration officials, including US special envoy Steve Witkoff, said that such a visit was possible.

Only 205 haredim enlist out of tens of thousands conscription orders
By WALLA!
04/02/2025 05:05 PM
Myanmar junta announces temporary ceasefire following quake
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 04:44 PM
Yariv Levin to fill in for PM Benjamin Netanyahu during Hungary visit
By WALLA!
04/02/2025 04:12 PM
IDF investigated hostile aircraft intrusion sounds in Kissufim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 03:04 PM
IDF and Shin Bet strike Hamas targets in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 01:58 PM
Bereaved families leave IDF's Nova massacre probe meeting in anger
By MAARIV
04/02/2025 01:01 PM
IDF kills armed terrorist who approached Gaza security fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 11:36 AM
Ramat Hasharon rules that Big Fashion Glilot cannot open on Shabbat
By BINI ASCHKENASY
04/02/2025 10:53 AM
Gil Birger named as businessman connected to 'Qatargate'
By WALLA!
04/02/2025 10:24 AM
Official IDF body published classified information on social media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 10:08 AM
Body of Israeli woman found burned in West Bank
By EFRAT FORSHER
04/02/2025 09:23 AM
Israel conducts continuous strikes in Gaza
By MAARIV
04/02/2025 03:23 AM
Pro-Israel Senator Randy Fine wins congressional elections in Florida
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 03:22 AM
Costa Rican former President Oscar Arias says US revoked his visa
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 02:37 AM
Trump to consider final TikTok proposal on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/01/2025 11:36 PM