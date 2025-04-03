Jerusalem Post
Two cases of poliovirus found in central, Jerusalem area since start of 2025 during sewage sampling

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Since the start of 2025, two cases of mutated vaccine-derived poliovirus were identified in water during routine sewage sampling in the central region and in the Jerusalem district of Israel, according to a Thursday Walla report citing the Health Ministry.

Abnormal results were also found during water sampling of Israel's northern streams, a Health Ministry report published on Thursday said.

The Environmental Protection Ministry said that it has not identified a known source of pollution in the northern streams. 

 
