Two cases of poliovirus found in central, Jerusalem area since start of 2025 during sewage sampling

Since the start of 2025, two cases of mutated vaccine-derived poliovirus were identified in water during routine sewage sampling in the central region and in the Jerusalem district of Israel, according to a Thursday Walla report citing the Health Ministry.

Abnormal results were also found during water sampling of Israel's northern streams, a Health Ministry report published on Thursday said.

The Environmental Protection Ministry said that it has not identified a known source of pollution in the northern streams.