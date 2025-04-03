Vance says Musk will still be an advisor after he leaves gov.

US Vice President JD Vance said that Elon Musk will still be an advisor to the Trump administration after he leaves his temporary position in the US government.

In a Thursday interview with Fox News, the vice president said that a Politico report that Musk would be stepping back from his role in the Department of Government Efficency (DOGE) was "total fake news."

"Of course he's going to continue being an advisor. The work of DOGE is not even close to done, the work of Elon is not even close to done," he said. "Fundamentally, Elon is going to remain a friend and an advisor of both me and the president.