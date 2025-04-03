Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Vance says Musk will still be an advisor after he leaves gov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Vice President JD Vance said that Elon Musk will still be an advisor to the Trump administration after he leaves his temporary position in the US government. 

In a Thursday interview with Fox News, the vice president said that a Politico report that Musk would be stepping back from his role in the Department of Government Efficency (DOGE) was "total fake news."

"Of course he's going to continue being an advisor. The work of DOGE is not even close to done, the work of Elon is not even close to done," he said. "Fundamentally, Elon is going to remain a friend and an advisor of both me and the president. 

Two cases of poliovirus found since start of 2025 during sewage sampling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 04:23 PM
Hungary leaving ICC is ‘bold and principled’ decision, Israeli PM says
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 03:54 PM
Israeli military says holding special probe into Gaza aid worker deaths
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 02:29 PM
Mother of Matan Angrest to publish video of his kidnapping
By URI SELA
04/03/2025 01:50 PM
Negev residents plotted terror attacks with stolen IDF weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 10:47 AM
Israeli air force strikes Shejaia, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 10:47 AM
Russian security service searches home of father of former Nalvalny aide
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 10:42 AM
Hostage return is Jewish characteristic of Israel, minister Arbel says
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/03/2025 10:32 AM
China says it is willing to communicate with US on trade issues
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 10:27 AM
At least seven die after migrant boat sinks off Greek island of Lesbos
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 10:01 AM
France and Europe to reciprocate to Trump tariffs this month
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 09:35 AM
Police seek to extend detention of Urich and Feldstein by seven days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 09:24 AM
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 39 drones overnight
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 09:13 AM
Netanyahu lands in Budapest for state visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 04:34 AM
IAF intercepts two rockets launched from northern Gaza toward Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 09:41 PM