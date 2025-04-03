Several White House national security officials fired, sources say

Several high-ranking White House National Security Council officials were fired on Thursday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter, in what appears to be the first significant purge of Donald Trump's second presidency.

It's not clear exactly why the officials were let go or if their firing is permanent. But two of the sources said several were told there were issues with their vetting their background.

Among the several senior NSC officials who were fired are David Feith, a senior director overseeing technology and national security, and Brian Walsh, a senior director overseeing intelligence matters, the sources told Reuters.