Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pentagon watchdog opens probe into use of Signal for Yemen attack plans

By REUTERS

The Pentagon's Inspector General's office announced on Thursday it was opening a probe into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of an unclassified commercial texting application to coordinate the March 15 launch of U.S. strikes on Yemen's Houthis.

"The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the Secretary of Defense and other DoD personnel complied with DoD policies and procedures for the use of a commercial messaging application for official business," Steven Stebbins, the acting Inspector General, wrote in a memo.

"Additionally, we will review compliance with classification and records retention requirements."

Turkey says Israel destabilizing Syria after attacks and accusations
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 10:23 PM
Israeli strikes hit south of Damascus, state news agency says
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 08:57 PM
IAF intercepts Gaza rocket that triggered sirens in Nahal Oz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 08:09 PM
IDF troops fire at armed terrorist at Gilboa Crossing in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 08:00 PM
Israel seizes around 150 kg. of drugs hurled toward border with Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 07:44 PM
Several White House national security officials fired, sources say
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 07:23 PM
Israeli air force hits Hezbollah terrorist during s. Lebanon strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 05:32 PM
Car catches fire in central Amsterdam following explosion, police says
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 04:54 PM
Vance says Musk will still be an advisor after he leaves gov.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 04:41 PM
Two cases of poliovirus found since start of 2025 during sewage sampling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 04:23 PM
Hungary leaving ICC is ‘bold and principled’ decision, Israeli PM says
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 03:54 PM
Israeli military says holding special probe into Gaza aid worker deaths
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 02:29 PM
Negev residents plotted terror attacks with stolen IDF weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2025 10:47 AM
Russian security service searches home of father of former Nalvalny aide
By REUTERS
04/03/2025 10:42 AM
Hostage return is Jewish characteristic of Israel, minister Arbel says
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/03/2025 10:32 AM