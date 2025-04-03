Pentagon watchdog opens probe into use of Signal for Yemen attack plans

The Pentagon's Inspector General's office announced on Thursday it was opening a probe into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of an unclassified commercial texting application to coordinate the March 15 launch of U.S. strikes on Yemen's Houthis.

"The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the Secretary of Defense and other DoD personnel complied with DoD policies and procedures for the use of a commercial messaging application for official business," Steven Stebbins, the acting Inspector General, wrote in a memo.

"Additionally, we will review compliance with classification and records retention requirements."